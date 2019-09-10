Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 83,240 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,240 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,354,000 after purchasing an additional 358,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,997,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,505,000 after purchasing an additional 149,275 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,581,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,876,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,140,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,831,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 142,643 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,529. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.