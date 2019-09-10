Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $24.25 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,515 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.65% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.45. 21,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,489. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.59.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 37.11%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 10,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $487,571.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $864,973.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.