Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $39,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,298,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,700,000 after purchasing an additional 90,328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 161.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 121,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 74,784 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.89. The company had a trading volume of 98,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,458. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.