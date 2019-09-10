Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,335 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $32,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,955,336,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,595,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,324,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $4,758,720 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.11.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.20. 213,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.88 and its 200-day moving average is $243.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

