Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 308,915 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,292 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 308,915 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 598.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle by 131.3% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,517,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $86,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 220,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,501,425. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.84. 752,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

