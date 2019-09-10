Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 65,188 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,188 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $46,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $166.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,131. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $170.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.