Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,119 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 2.87% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $72,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,518. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88.

