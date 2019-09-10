Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.84

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.84 and traded as high as $228.70. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $227.90, with a volume of 441,539 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €218.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €216.84.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

