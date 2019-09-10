MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 314,213 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 47.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 977,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,213 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $53,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 21.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 797,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 138,166 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI cut AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 219,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,183. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $209,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,280 shares of company stock valued at $757,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

