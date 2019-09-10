MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 393,000 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 262.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.12% of SunTrust Banks worth $34,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

STI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 139,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,080. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.05 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

In related news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus set a $81.00 price target on SunTrust Banks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

