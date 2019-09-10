MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $24.95 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,475. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

