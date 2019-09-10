MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $40.26 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,406 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.07% of S&P Global worth $40,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI traded down $8.66 on Tuesday, hitting $252.10. 69,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,947. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.53. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $269.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,425 shares of company stock worth $5,898,602 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

