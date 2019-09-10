MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $21.89 Million Investment in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,888,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.10% of United Continental as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $53,183,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $31,740,000. AJO LP raised its stake in United Continental by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,427,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 353,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,895,000 after purchasing an additional 331,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 2,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 332,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.70. The company had a trading volume of 105,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.62. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on United Continental in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $89,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

