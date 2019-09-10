MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,534,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,625 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,133,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,911,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,306,000 after purchasing an additional 868,839 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,953,000 after purchasing an additional 606,700 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $37.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325,424. The company has a market capitalization of $201.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.87. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.