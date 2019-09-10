MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,208,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.6% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $154,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.32. 15,109,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,980,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

