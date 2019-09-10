MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 13,620 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,620 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $54.34. 4,142,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,738,663. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

