MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,072,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,914,000. Bank of Montreal makes up approximately 0.9% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.17% of Bank of Montreal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.00. 44,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $84.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.781 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Howard Weil downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.