Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.57

Shares of Nanoco Group PLC (LON:NANO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.57 and traded as low as $11.50. Nanoco Group shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 1,118,888 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on NANO shares. Peel Hunt restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Nanoco Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $35.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.25.

In other Nanoco Group news, insider Alison Margaret Fielding purchased 119,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £15,503.93 ($20,258.63).

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

