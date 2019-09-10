National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

National-Oilwell Varco has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.3% per year over the last three years. National-Oilwell Varco has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NOV stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.50 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $46.64.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOV. Seaport Global Securities raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

