National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.35, 2,324,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 824,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYE. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Vision by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1,862.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 5.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after buying an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

