Natixis Acquires Shares of 694,536 Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Natixis bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 694,536 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,399,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.50% of Fluor Co. (NEW) as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $35,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. 91,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.20. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

FLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

