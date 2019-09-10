Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 6,168 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of ResMed worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,980,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 216,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,215,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $880,545,000 after buying an additional 156,013 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,824,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,714,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,741,000 after acquiring an additional 131,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 16.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after acquiring an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RMD traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,878. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.64 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.92.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.56 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $417,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,600,145.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $603,126.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,618 shares in the company, valued at $17,487,211.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,673 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

