Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in American Water Works by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in American Water Works by 56.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock worth $2,639,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $120.34. 45,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

