Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $7.89 Million Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.43% of Core-Mark worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,029,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,491,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 227.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,710,000 after purchasing an additional 911,250 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 139.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 832,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,081,000 after purchasing an additional 484,533 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core-Mark by 20.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 779,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Core-Mark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

NASDAQ:CORE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 43,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

CORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.