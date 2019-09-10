Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $8.74 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 95,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 93,580 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 265.8% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,980,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.94. 18,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,118. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a 200 day moving average of $114.90.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

