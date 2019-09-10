Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 396 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Hologic worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 16,446 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 17.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 21.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 339,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,472. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $9,480,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

