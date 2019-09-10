Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Noven Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,217,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 71,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 358,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.18. 81,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,237. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $104.07 and a one year high of $130.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

