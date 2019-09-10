Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 452 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 51,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 136,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 227.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. The company had a trading volume of 87,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,673. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.17. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $147.82 and a one year high of $259.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $175.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.