Natixis Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Kellogg worth $17,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 117.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $5,498,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,094,000. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. 1,639,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.94.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

