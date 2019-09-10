Natixis Has $16.29 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Natixis boosted its position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,384 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $16,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 73.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 63,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,281. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 96.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

