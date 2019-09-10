Natixis Invests $24.53 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Natixis acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,525,000. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,141,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,773,000 after buying an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after buying an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,036.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,488,000 after buying an additional 1,841,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,551,000 after buying an additional 77,402 shares in the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 77,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,594. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 18,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 50,727 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,481. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

