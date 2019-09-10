Natixis Purchases Shares of 821,994 Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 821,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,281,000. Natixis owned about 0.22% of Cypress Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $4,421,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 4.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 247,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,527,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,075,000 after acquiring an additional 378,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,623.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $649,080. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.85 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ CY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. 142,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,492. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

