Natixis Sells 5,636,841 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Natixis reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,636,841 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.41% of Caesars Entertainment worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 374,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,282,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $197,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,114 shares of company stock valued at $597,753. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

