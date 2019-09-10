Natixis Sells 91,435 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Natixis reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91,435 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $4,894,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 13.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 47,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,093,537.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $166.73. 88,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.43.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

