Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navistar International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navistar International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Navistar International to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.45.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Navistar International by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Navistar International by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

