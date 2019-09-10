Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.75 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00006366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Binance, Gate.io and Neraex. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $31.75 million and $5.67 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.51 or 0.04609271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,690,919 coins and its circulating supply is 48,627,715 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Neraex, BCEX, Gate.io, Huobi, Allcoin, Binance and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

