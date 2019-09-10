NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 7.6%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.80, approximately 1,289,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,034,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark set a $27.00 target price on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.32 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.57%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,330. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

