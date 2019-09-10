Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1,170.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 10,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $580,247.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 17,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,784. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. First American Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $60.48.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $68.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point set a $60.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

