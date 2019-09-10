Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 694.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.27. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $139.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

