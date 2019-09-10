Neuburgh Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 65.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 836,154 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,900,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,087,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Childrens Place by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 469,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,648,000 after purchasing an additional 157,331 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $122.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Childrens Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

