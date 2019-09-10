Neuburgh Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 73,072 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Legg Mason worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 4.3% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 25,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Legg Mason Inc has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

