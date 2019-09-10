Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 10,352 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $42.05. 113,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,760. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

