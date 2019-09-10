Neuburgh Advisers LLC Purchases 19,250 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 100.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,040,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 521,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,330 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 314.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 124,465 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 53.8% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 71.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $616,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $3,394,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,500 shares of company stock worth $7,079,925 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 52,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. Skechers USA Inc has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

