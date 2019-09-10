Neuburgh Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $46,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,174 shares of company stock worth $7,940,853 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.14. 1,551,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,837. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

