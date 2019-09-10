Neuburgh Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Neuburgh Advisers LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.85.

NYSE PXD traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.19. 32,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $114.79 and a 52-week high of $189.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

