Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $56,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 125.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NASDAQ NXST traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.68. The company had a trading volume of 115,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.