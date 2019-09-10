NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of NextEra Energy worth $347,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $13,001,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,886,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,973,000 after buying an additional 483,263 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 20,386.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 435,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after buying an additional 433,814 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,412,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,166,000 after buying an additional 427,760 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.34. 1,322,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $225.96.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,326.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 23,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.59, for a total value of $5,310,262.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,897,168.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,615 shares of company stock worth $20,659,838. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

