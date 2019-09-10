Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5,131.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $5,131.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00216265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.01248815 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017882 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00088002 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00028367 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

