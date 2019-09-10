NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond lessened its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,030 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2,080.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.32.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 61,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $957,242.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $659,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,863,041.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,990. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

