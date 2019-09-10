Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.76

Nobility Homes, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOBH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and traded as low as $26.50. Nobility Homes shares last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Nobility Homes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOBH)

Nobility Homes, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various manufactured and modular homes in Florida. It markets its homes under the Kingswood, Richwood, Tropic Isle, Regency Manor, and Special Edition trade names. The company sells its manufactured homes through a network of its own retail sales centers; and on a wholesale basis to independent manufactured home retail dealers and manufactured home communities.

